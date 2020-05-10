When the world seems to go crazy and takes the light from your dawn, it is important to pray, and it is crucial to pray in the spirit of Christ. But I believe many people get discouraged, and they drop out of their faith because they feel that they fail in their prayer lives or that their prayers have failed them. A classic illustration of this is found in Mark Twain’s book, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
Miss Watson told Huck Finn to pray every day, and he would receive whatever he asked for. He prayed to get hooks for his fishing line. What good is a fishing line without hooks? He prayed several times to receive hooks for his fishing line, but to no avail. He asked Miss Watson to pray on his behalf. She said he was a fool. No, he didn’t see anything in prayer.
Of course, Huck Finn’s approach to prayer was naïve, simplistic and selfish. It was a complete distortion and misunderstanding of prayer, and it was doomed from the start. However, we can identify with Huckleberry Finn’s dilemma because we have all been told over and over again that prayer works miracles, that through prayer all things are possible if only we believe hard enough.
God does indeed have many wonderful things to give us, but please do not picture yourselves as sovereign queens and kings while God is some kind of celestial waiter who takes our orders and then swiftly returns with steaming plates of whatever we asked for. God is not our servant. Jesus did not say, “Whatever you ask for, you shall receive.”
Jesus did say, “If in my name you ask me for anything, I will do it” (John 14:14). Let me emphasize and highlight three little words: “in my name.” To understand more clearly what this means, just scratch out the word name and put in its place, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). Therefore, Jesus is saying, “If in my way, and my truth, and my life you ask me of anything, I will do it.”
Only when our prayers are loving and humble and obedient to God’s will led by the Holy Spirit, only then do they become powerful, effective prayers. This is the key to a meaningful prayer life: Praying to God in the Spirit of Christ. Praying “in the name of Christ” means coming to God in the loving Spirit of Christ, and humbly praying as Christ would pray. Prayer has mostly to do with listening to God.
I like to practice meditation or contemplative prayer every day. This silent sitting becomes a magic carpet that rescues us from identifying with every neurotic thought that pops into our minds and every emotional distraction that threatens to abduct us. It quiets the negativity that says, “I’ll never be good enough or talented enough.” It quiets the voice that sometimes wishes harm on others, or that others intentionally want to harm us.
When we purposefully build periods of reverence or stillness into our days, we practice gazing through the eyes of God’s love, and we get better and better at seeing God’s love everywhere we look. Your practice may take the shape of sitting in a comfortable chair for twenty minutes following the flow of your breathing while giving God your full attention, or walking aimlessly through a park. You might want to take long walks through town or journaling about your life in this moment. As I developed this method of mindfulness, I started looking at life with curiosity and kindness.
I hear the phrase, “We can get through this together,” as spiritual words of reconciliation or communion. I see various countries working together rather than accusing or killing each other. I see people choosing sanctity of life over money & oil. I hear and see the good news abundantly proclaimed in various methods over the airwaves and the internet. People are sending more and more posts and tweets expressing the goodness of God. I see respect and reverence given to little particles we cannot see. The invisible poor and homeless are being cared for. People are openly being praised and exalted.
God is an incarnate feminine power who is full of truth and kindness. She’ll do anything for her creation; her love is fierce. She is Love. She is God. (Our Western Christianity and culture have primarily worshiped male images of God, but the one God, in Christ and Spirit, is beyond gender, and all humans are a blend of masculine and feminine traits.)
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.