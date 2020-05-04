The gravitational pull of love draws everyone and everything into relationship and communion. Jesus tells his disciples, “I am the vine, you are the branches. Those who abide in me, and I in them bear much fruit, because apart from me you can do nothing. … As the Father has loved me, so I have loved you; abide in my love. ... This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you” (John 15:5, 9, 12).
Here, in John 15, we have a hint of the power of God’s love in Christ to draw everyone and everything into relationship and communion. What about us? Can we follow? Or is it that, at the difficult times in our lives, we find Jesus – the Good Shepherd, the Risen Christ, there – leading us so that we can make it through those difficult times? Not over, or under, or around, but go through Christ.
The commandment of mutual love that draws everyone and everything into communion is intimately connected to two cosmic principles: There is diversity in unity; and every person has a holy interior.
First, every one of us – every human being, every drop of water, every molecule, every bird, every grain of sand, and every mountain – is distinct or different. Each is a distinct manifestation of God’s Love energy brewing within. The universe thrives upon and cannot exist without diversity. Atomic bonding, gravity, orbits, cycles, photosynthesis, ecosystems, electromagnetic fields, human friendships, sexuality, animal instinct, and evolution all reveal an energy that is attracting all things and beings to one another, in a moment of ever greater diversity.
However, they also reveal a movement toward unification at ever deeper levels. This energy is quite simply love under many different names. Our sickness or sin is the illusion of separateness (which is the opposite of living in God’s love).
When we are truly “in love,” we move out of our small, individual selves to unite with another, whether in companionship, friendship, marriage, or any other trustful relationship. Have you ever deliberately befriended a person standing alone at a party? Perhaps that person didn’t even seem your type, had no real attraction, and perhaps would not share any common interest? But you decided to deliberately get to know that stranger anyway. That would be a small but real example of divine love flowing. Don’t dismiss it as insignificant. It is how the flow of God’s love starts.
How much better would the people for whom Jesus died on the cross become if they work together as the hands and feet of Christ in the world rather than divided by our difference. Let us give up the illusion of separation. Let us give up our mistaken superiority over the other. Let us give up our egocentric control.
The second principle, that every person has a divine interior, is more easily understood by people of all religious traditions. Additionally, every blade of grass, every weed, grasshopper, child, and atomic element is holy. Racism, discrimination, hatred, ecological degradation, and disinterest in working for social justice speak to the lack of honoring the sacred essence of God standing within all God’s creation. I believe we must get in touch with the sacred essence or divine interior of everyone before we can finally overcome racial and ethnic differences, generational differences, theological differences, economical class differences, or differences due to sexual orientation.
Perhaps, as Beatrice Bruteau wrote, “If we cannot love our neighbor as ourselves, it is because we do not perceive our neighbor as ourselves” (Orbis: 2005, p.6). It we are unable to see that we are in communion with another, we will not realize that what we do to ourselves, we do to the other and to the earth. Likewise, if we do not see the other as having a divine interior, we will certainly mistreat the other with violence and discrimination.
We are called by God to be larger than we can imagine being in this moment. These cosmic principles are a way of understanding, seeing, and acting in a world that seems to be torn apart by a misunderstanding of the beauty of diversity, the holiness of divine essence within, and the gravitational pull of communion.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.