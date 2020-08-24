The word compassion literally means “with heart.” It means to reach out to others with your heart. In a word, it means kindness.
If Jesus Christ would ask you, “Who do you say that I am?” What would be your response? One of Jesus’ early disciples answered, “You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16). The living God who is in related to us, lives among us, and abides within each of us, sees our human problem and sends Jesus to deliver us.
Jesus delivers us by taking his campaign of nonviolence to Jerusalem, and there engages in a non-violent civil disobedience in the Temple, argues with governmental authorities, accepts a trial full of mocked-up lies, and is crucified on a cross like a common criminal. And then God raises us Christ to show us that God is a God of life and a God of love. The message of the risen Christ is that of forgiveness and love (Remember Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5-7).
I once read a story about a man who became a priest after pursuing several colorful careers. He had been a soldier in Vietnam and a singer with a group that never quite took off. In his late-thirties, he decided to attend seminary and train to be a priest in the Roman Catholic tradition. When he was ordained a priest, he was assigned to a parish in one of the toughest neighborhoods in New York City.
One day he got into an argument with a cab driver parked in front of the church. One word led to another, and suddenly he found himself pinning the cabbie to the fence. Some people passing-by had to pry them apart.
The new priest was mortified. He was so ashamed, cut to the heart. He said, “It was a terrible feeling. A few minutes later I had to say Mass with that ugliness – that hate, that anger – rising in me. I hurt to pray. I was confused. What does ‘love your neighbor’ mean? I looked up at the cross, and I knew I had failed. I had not loved my enemy. I had wanted to fight.”
While grappling with his soul, the parish kitchen was serving milk and cookies to the children located in that poor neighborhood. One little girl, not knowing what had just happened to the young priest, gave her pastor something that brought him out of his spiritual crisis. In was a note written in large letters with a first-grade pencil. It read: “I love you once. I love you twice. I love you more than beans and rice.”
It was just what the priest needed. To him, she was a messenger from God reminding him that we are all loved and accepted as we are, and that we are to love and accept others.
Jesus is the Universal Christ who became a human to teach us that there is only one life that came into being in Christ. There is only one death which exists in the risen Christ. There is only one suffering on this earth which Christ shares in that suffering as well. Jesus models for us that we are all invited to ride the one wave, which is the only wave there is. The communion of God, Spirit in Christ embraces you (loves you), and calls you to be in that Holy Communion.
We are all in this together – this is what Jesus calls “the Kingdom of God.” That is, we are all reconciled to the divine, and your neighbor is a part of you. This is reality.
