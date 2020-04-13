It is said in the Gospel of John 20:1-19 that Mary heard a voice behind her. She turned and saw the silhouette of a man. She thought it was the gardener until he called her name, “Mary,” he said tenderly. Mary recognized that voice, and at that moment she ran head-on into Easter. She realized the truth: It was Christ. Christ had risen! Christ had conquered death! Christ had defeated evil! Christ has been resurrected!
Mary had come to the tomb that Easter morning looking for a dead body but found instead the risen Christ. And with that discovery, Mary was resurrected too! This means that we – you and I – are promised the resurrection too. Mary shed no more tears of sorrow. No more weeping and wailing. Christ sent her running and shouting the good news: “I have seen the Lord. Christ is risen!”
On that hill called Golgotha, evil had its best chance to defeat God and could not do it. God wins and wants to share that victory with you and me. That is the good news, the amazing news that can change our lives forever. Let me show you what I mean with these two explosive thoughts: Because of Easter, we can be people of love; and because of Easter, we can be people of victory. Let’s take a moment to look at these one at a time.
First, because of Easter, we can be loving people. In the resurrection, the single physical body of Jesus moved beyond all limits of space and time into a new notion of physicality and light – which includes all of us in its embodiment. Christians call this the “glorified body.” The word “glory” or “glorified” in the bible means unity or unified. Thus, the Communion of God’s Spirit in Christ calls us to be in that Communion.
We can rightfully say that Jesus is the model for what all humanity is to become. Jesus is God incarnate showing us how we are to be the image and likeness of God. Jesus loves all of humanity unconditionally, and he wants us, his disciples to love like him. Christ wants us to live daily in that God-like spirit of love, caring, and compassion. Christ wants us to receive his self-sacrificial love and forgiveness, and then pass them on to others. Christ wants us to emulate God’s gracious love in all our relationships.
Secondly, because of Easter, we can be victorious people. Easter is the celebration of Christ defeating evil and conquering death for all of humanity. Christ is pulling creation out of hell. Christ destroys death. Brothers and sisters, if we don’t believe that every crucifixion – war, poverty, abuse, hunger, illness – can somehow be redeemed, who of us would not be angry, cynical, hopeless? No wonder Western culture seems so skeptical today.
Because of Christ we are not pushed aside or cast out when we run head-on into bad times. Rather, Christ saves us. Because of God’s promise to always be with us in this life’s journey and in the journey to come, we can still be people of victory, because nothing, not even death, can separate us from God’s love. We can have eternal life with God beginning now.
This is the message of Easter, the promise of Easter, the good news of Easter, “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death is your sting” (1 Cor. 15:55)? Thanks be to God, who conquers death and hell. Because of Easter, we can be hopeful, loving, and victorious!
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.