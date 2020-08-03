I have been convinced for many years that the key to living into the abundance of God’s grace (love) is prayer – especially a certain kind of prayer – contemplative prayer. This has also been called “silent” prayer, “centering” prayer, and meditation.
The Gospel of Matthew tells us that after Jesus heard about the very disturbing news that John the Baptist had been executed, he went to a deserted, quiet place (Matt 14:13). Jesus shows us that the deserted, quiet place of prayer yields compassion and healing for that is what he did for many who followed him there. This specialized practice of silent prayer isn’t typically written about in books because it is best taught by someone guiding you. For that reason, I teach or guide a group through the practices of Contemplative Prayer on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at First Christian Church of Hoopeston at 12:30 p.m.
There are many benefits of Contemplative Prayer. It helps one to focus better throughout the day. It helps to slow down reaction time so that one can more often choose a wise response instead of a costly blind reaction.
But, for Christians, it is primarily about the gift of receiving the experience of Oneness in God’s Spirit. It is about unlearning our either/or thinking – good or evil, us or them, scarce or abundant – unlearning it, and opening one’s self to God’s perspective of Oneness: Creation is good because the physical and the spiritual are as One. There is no them; there is only us. Grace, the gift of God’s life and love, is abundant.
Abundance is a spiritual matter. Scarcity is more about perception than fact. In the biblical story of Jesus Feeding the Five Thousand (Matt 14:13-21; Mark 6:32-44; Luke 9:10-17; John 6:1-13), Jesus teaches his followers and us to see abundance.
My sister, Marie, has shared several times with me some of her most vivid memories of the Holy Land. Her tour bus stopped at Nazareth, the place where Jesus grew up. It lies in a fertile plane, where the wonderful breezes from the Mediterranean Sea still reach it. As her tour bus descended down, down, down, into the valley near the Sea of Galilee, elevated only a few feet higher than the lowest place on the earth, the Dead Sea, the temperature increases at least ten degrees. There is no longer a nice sea breeze from the Mediterranean. Her tour guide continually warned Marie to always carry a supply of food and water in this climate.
One of the places her tour bus stopped was at a large open field of grass north of the Sea of Galilee. In the middle of this field is a small building known as the Church of the Multiplication of Loaves and Fishes. As she shares the story, we couldn’t help but wonder that perhaps in a climate where people should never be without food and water; there was an abundance that Jesus wanted all to notice, share, and experience for everyone. At any rate, Jesus gave thanks to God for abundance, and people’s hearts were opened to experience it. Abundance is a spiritual matter. Scarcity is more about perception that fact.
Closer to home: First Christian Church of Hoopeston is helping Hoopeston Multi Agency collect new shoes and school supplies for the needy children in the area. Donations can be dropped off at the north and south entrances of the church building by August 9, 2020. Also the Christian Woman’s Fellowship of FCC is collecting spaghetti and/or spaghetti sauce to give to our local Food Cupboard in Hoopeston. These donations can be placed in the tubs on the front porch of Marcia and Mike Gossett at 412 S. 5th Street in Hoopeston by August 16, 2020. Abundance is a spiritual matter. Scarcity is more about perception that fact.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.