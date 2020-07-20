Much of the misery in the world is caused by hasty, explosive overreaction. Friends are destroyed, marriages are disrupted, churches are split, wars are started, lives are lost, and hearts are broken – all because of impulsive overreaction.
Years ago when serving a congregation in Indiana, my wife, Marian, was driving home in a snow storm from Richmond, Indiana. She was traveling on the back roads to avoid traffic. She wanted to get home as soon as possible, but the roads soon became covered with snow and very slick. Her tires slid on a patch of ice, and she lost control of her car.
She overcorrected to avoid hitting a telephone pole, but she drove fifty yards into a cornfield. I helped her out of that frozen cornfield, and apologized to the owner for any harm we may done to the field. The point is that it is so easy when under pressure to overcorrect, to overreact, and sometimes the real dangers are in the overreaction.
One of the parables told by Jesus in Matthew’s Gospel underscores the danger of overreaction. It is traditionally called, “The parable of the weeds among the wheat” (Matthew 13:24-30).
In the parable, Jesus is calling for patience and warning us against hasty, emotional, impulsive, violent action. Be patient! Trust God! Trust the test of time! The truth will come out. So, don’t overreact!
We never know the personal equipment with which other people labor, nor the struggles they experience while simply staying alive. Even the most obvious weeds deserve compassion or renewed understanding. Love of enemy is the recognition that the enemy, too, is a child of God, and they have God within them as well.
The more serious problem for those who think they can be rid of the weeds is in our very fallible human judgement. In the Middle East there is a kind of weed that, especially in its early stages, looks so much like wheat that even a master farmer has difficulty distinguishing the wheat from the weeds.
Truth is we are all an entangled mat of good and evil and attempting to throw out the evil before the harvest will destroy all of us. We had better hope to be left alone, and let God sort it all out. Each of us is a mixture of good and bad. We need to nurture the good in ourselves, and look for the good in each other.
A faith-filled response to evil is loving forgiveness – that is God’s way. Jesus Christ showed us how to be the image and likeness of God. The image of God is love.
Jesus Christ forgave the sins of many. He did not retaliate when wrongfully accused, beaten, and crucified on a cross. When God resurrected Christ, Jesus told his disciples, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I send you. … Receive the Holy Spirit. If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven” (John 20:21-23). The Spirit of the living God abides within each one of us, and we are to forgive as Christ.
Like Christ, we are to suffer the evil. The Apostle Paul tells us, “I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory about to be revealed to us” (Romans 8:18). Suffering brings us together in God’s love, receiving help, and helping one another. Put beauty, diversity, complexity, and harmonious interdependence together and you have something very close to the biblical concept of “glory” or shalom. This takes patience, and growing together.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.