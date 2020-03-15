Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Ghost; as it was in the beginning, is now, and ever shall be, world without end. Amen. Amen. (Gloria Patri, 1844)
This Gloria Patri is sung in the worship service at First Christian Church of Hoopeston every Sunday morning. I find the “fidget spinner” toy a helpful illustration to understand the oneness of God as the Trinity (Creator; Christ; Holy Spirit). When still, a fidget spinner clearly has three different lobes; however, when it spins, we lose sight of the distinct wings and simply see unbroken movement or flow. Even more significant than the qualities of the individual members of the One Trinitarian God is the flow of love between them.
God is a flow more than a substance. God is relational love more than a thing. And we live naturally inside that flow of love – if we do not resist it. This pattern is hidden in every atom (proton, electron and neutron), in our ecosystem, and in every aspect of our lives.
Infinite love is planted within humans and all of creation. God is love. Everything is attracted to everything. Life is attracted to life. Love is attracted to love. God in you is attracted to God in everyone and everything else.
Prejudice, vengeance, hatred, violence, and harshness toward other people are sinful. They hide and destroy the connectedness between people and God, and destroy the connectedness between people and God’s creation. They are spiritual poisons. If we want to serve God, if we want to do the work of Christ, if we want to live in the Spirit, then our calling is to join forces with the One Trinitarian God in knocking down the dividing walls of pride, prejudice, and hostility, and then build bridges of love, understanding, acceptance and forgiveness. Build good relationships.
By principles grounded in our faith to love God and love our neighbor as ourselves, First Christian Church of Hoopeston cancelled their worship services this past weekend, March 14-15, 2020. Along with our concern to slow the transmission of the Coronavirus, and with some recommendations from the Illinois health authorities, we had cancelled worship services this past weekend, and will make determinations for the next weekend. We believe it is important to help minimize the spread of the virus. One way to accomplish this is to practice social distancing as well as exercising proper hygiene practices.
The staff in the regional office of The Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Illinois & Wisconsin wrote, “Love calls for us to act in solidarity with persons of good will. Heeding the Kentucky Governor’s request and heeding the best wishes of the public health officials, we join a community-, state-, nation-, and worldwide coalition of concerted caring whose cooperative efforts will the well-being of all people.”
Though it is debatable whether a single faith community cancelling their services for a weekend makes a difference for the good, we can proceed knowing that we did not choose to disregard or ignore this call for vigilance and caution. An audio-visual team recorded my sermon while my wife, Marian, read the Scripture lesson. You are invited to see and listen to this weekend’s inspirational sermon and much more by visiting the website: www.fcchoopeston.org.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main Street).