I believe in that great “Getting up in the morning” attitude that can bring us into a hopeful day. But, I also know that God can raise us up now, that God has the power to bring us out of those dark and dismal tombs that imprison us now, that fill us with anxiety, and can smother the very life out of us. You and I are never alone.
We do not have to wait until we physically die to be at home with God. Eternal life can begin for you and me now. Resurrection can happen for you and me now. New life is available for you and me now. Let me ask you something: Do you feel trapped right now? Is there something in your life right now that is smothering you to death, causing you anxiety, depleting your energy, destroying your soul? If so, I have good news: God has a resurrection for you!
When God created the world, God breathed God’s Spirit, God’s love, upon the universe. Physics has proved that energy is in all matter. Another way to say that is this: The Spirit and the physical universe are one. When Jesus breathed his last on the cross, he renewed creation by breathing the Spirit upon us and within us.
The love in you – which is the Spirit in you – is something you are. Your True Self is your union with the Spirit. Love is the presence of God within you. Love is where you came from, love is where you abide in, and love is where you’re always going toward. We are called to receive it, and allow it to overflow out of us. We are called to trust it, and to celebrate it.
When I was a student pastor, the first person I befriended in that congregation was also the first person I celebrated in the role of being an officiant of a Memorial Service. Larry had unexpectedly passed away while taking his garbage cans out to the front curb. His wife told me the news over the phone at 11:30 p.m. that evening. I could hardly believe my ears.
While I was in route to visit the family, I planned to say a prayer with them, and read Psalm 23. But God had prepared a surprising response. While the family was holding hands in a circle with me, and after saying just a few words, I began crying aloud. The family huddled around me, crying along with me as we comforted each other. After having a good cry together, we recited the Lord’s Prayer. Before departing we scheduled a date and time to meet again, and prepare the Memorial Service.
I immediately apologized to the family for my display of emotion at their house when we had gathered in my office. But, they complimented me on how I helped them through their grief. The family said that after I had left, they shared stories and laughter of all their good times with Larry.
There’s an important lesson here: When people are in grief, when people are anxious, when people have problems, listening to them is a great gift. During this Coronavirus outbreak we can connect with others, we can help others in creative ways by using the phone and the internet. Above all, we can talk to them. It’s easy – all you have to do is listen to them as you listen to God.
The Spirit of God – which engulfs us and dwells within us – gives humanity the ability to keep going, to keep recovering from its wounds, to keep hoping. One thing we love so much about young children is their hope, their curiosity, and their desire to grow. They fall down, and soon they’re all grins again. But, all too often, by the time their sixty-five they don’t smile so much, and we ask, “What happened between six and sixty-five?” I view it as loss of the divine Spirit, the loss of faithfulness in God’s love, because if you trust that the Spirit is alive in you; you will keep on, despite every setback.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.