There is a resurrection narrative in the Gospel of John in which one of Jesus’s first disciples, called Thomas, did not believe his friends when they told him, “We have seen the Risen Christ, Jesus the Messiah.” But Thomas said to them, “Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands, and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe” (John 20:19-25).
Because of this story in the Gospel of John, we’ve often heard the term doubting Thomas. But I don’t think Thomas doubted the resurrection. After all, we read how Thomas saw Jesus resurrect Lazarus (John 11:14-16, 39-44).
The encounter between doubting Thomas and the Risen Christ is not really a story about believing in the fact of the resurrection but a story about believing that someone could be wounded and also resurrected at the same time! That is quite a different message and we still desperately need to hear it. “Put your finger here and see my hands,” Jesus said to Thomas. Like Christ, we are all wounded and resurrected at the same time. In fact, this might be the primary pastoral message of the Gospel.
Great love and great suffering (both healing and woundedness) bring us back to God, and I believe this is how Jesus himself walked humanity back to God. There is a universal sequence of transformation that goes from order to disorder to reorder!
The transformation from wounded to healing is the only thing strong enough to take away the ego’s protection allowing us to be aware of our life in Christ. Now even scientific studies, including those of near-death experiences, reveal the same universal pattern. Things change and grow by dying to their present state. There’s a constant movement of transformation from order to disorder to reorder at work in this world at every level.
This is so true in our human relationships. Hopefully, humanity is learning that peaceful relationships cannot occur through violence or hatred of any kind.
God submits to our violence on the cross and reveals it as meaningless and powerless compared to God’s power of life, love, and peace. The passion, death and resurrection of Christ reveal that God is all loving. God always shows us unconditional love, compassionate love, abundant love, self-sacrificial love and reconciling love. God does not use force or violence. Humanity uses violence to maintain order.
The resurrection of Christ, the one who we executed, puts us face to face with absolutely the most difficult thing for us to believe – namely, that the only way to ultimately cure violence is to completely refrain from doing it. Thomas wants to know, we want to know, how someone who seemed so powerless against the violence could actually be the Messiah, the one bringing us true peace which reconciles us to God and others. Jesus says, “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do no doubt but believe” (John 20:27).
If we want to truly be challenged by something extremely hard to believe, try believing that there is ultimately a nonviolent way to stop violence and bring about peace, even if it means submitting to the hate and judgmental accusations of others. We need to simply trust God, and leap out in faith that Christ’s way of love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation is the only response to all our difficult relationships with others.
In this narrative of Jesus’s encounter with the doubting Thomas, we also read of Christ breathing the Holy Spirit upon all humanity. Because we have God’s Spirit within us, God calls each of us to do other acts of ministry and purpose. For example, God may be calling you to be a spiritual companion to a homebound person by sharing a prayer on the phone. As another example, God may place on your heart to call fifteen friends each day and see how they are doing. A willingness to be flexible is always helpful when following God’s will for our lives!
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.