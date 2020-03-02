Some time ago, when I was younger, playing as children with my sisters, we would build a snowman almost every winter. Part of the big deal, of course, is that we do it together, and get mom and dad involved in the fun. That’s what it’s all about. In love, you want to spend time together. So, we track snow in the house, wearing our galoshes (snow boots), asking mom for large buttons and a big carrot to put on the snowman. We coax dad to get involved by asking him for an old hat, scarf, and broom (or pitchfork).
Building the snowman came to a screeching halt when someone had to use the bathroom, and everybody took a turn (one at a time). You could have built the snowman in a fraction of the time had you not been building it under those circumstances.
When Jesus speaks of God and his “Abba” (meaning daddy), it seems to me he’s speaking of something like that. That is to say, God is trying to build something out of creation, and wants to do it in concert with all of us. God wants to do it with us. And God knows that that’s a terribly inefficient way of doing it, given the fact that we take bathroom breaks and lots of other breaks all the time. It will take a lot longer.
As a matter of fact, it will take all of time, because the task is not to build a snowman. But the task is to share the all-encompassing and all-embracing love of God with others and all of creation as we live in God’s very life. And it will take a long time, precisely because it will happen in part because of our participation and our contribution. So, God shows us tremendous patience. We have time, we have the Holy Spirit (Giver of life), and we have life on earth and eternal life with God. It doesn’t happen in an instant.
The problem is that we humans become impatient with the process. We like immediate gratification. We would like to have it done right now, and on our terms. We lose faith. Patience is almost a synonym for faith. We need to faithfully choose God’s love in all we do. Similarly, we need to be patient with one another as a way of faithfully choosing God’s love.
Sarah, a six-year-old child, accompanied her parents and grandfather into the walk-in clinic. Her grandfather was showing symptoms of type-A influenza. When the medical doctor came into the examination room, Sarah holds up both hands to get the doctor’s attention. “Yes, Sarah, you need to say something to me?” asked the doctor. Sarah said, “I know what you are going to do. You are going to do five things. You are going to check his eyes, his ears, his nose, his throat, and his heart.” The doctor nodded affirmatively. “But if I were you,” she continued, “I’d start with the heart!”
That’s what Jesus did, isn’t it? He started with the heart. He started with love, and that is precisely what Christ wants us to do. During this Lenten season, we are to examine ourselves to see if we are doing what God desires of us. Christ wants us to lead with our hearts, and be servants of God in that way.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.