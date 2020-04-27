Time after time, I have heard people say, “This is the hardest thing we have ever gone through. But we will be all right because God is with us as never before.” Time and time again I have heard hurting people make that powerful statement: “God is with us as never before.”
God is always with us in every circumstance of life. But God is uniquely and especially with us when we are hurting, and I think I know two reasons why. First, I think it’s because we are more open to the presence of God when we are down and out. The only way we can trust up is if we have gone down.
Second, love enables us to see ourselves differently – not as failures or full of fear – but as created from God’s love, filled with God’s love, always moving toward God’s love. The best way to freely give God’s love out to others is if we have first gone inward to receive it.
I’m talking about the power of knowing God’s presence in our lives, and what that presence produces: integrity, honesty, vulnerability, and commitment to a great cause. God’s presence in our lives produces a sense of being God’s co-workers, the assurance of God’s love … God is an integral part of our life … there is nothing stronger than that.
The Spirit of Christ is also within us. It takes so much courage and humility to trust the voice of God within us. But think about this: If the incarnation is true – God came to us as a person – then of course God speaks to us through our own thoughts and feelings! Most people are not willing to call this “God’s voice” even when that voice prompts us toward compassion instead of hatred; forgiving instead of resenting; being generous instead of stingy; wholeness instead of fragmentation. Because of the incarnation, the Spirit of God is forever imbedded in the physical world. When you can equate the discovery of your soul with the very discovery of God, then it will feel like a calm and humble ability to quietly trust yourself and trust God at the same time. Isn’t that what we want?
Two youth in their early teens are leaning their backs against the trunk of an oak tree on a beautiful spring day. Patty asked Charles, “What do you think security is?” “You’re asking me about security?” Charles retorted. “Well,” he continued, “Security is riding in the back seat of a car while your parents are driving. It’s late at night, you’re buckled up, and you feel safe enough to fall asleep while your parents are taking care of you. They take care of everything”
Patty smiles and says, “That’s real nice!” But then Charles gets a real serious look on his face and says, “But it doesn’t last. It doesn’t last forever. Soon you’re all grown up and it can never be that way again. Suddenly, it’s over – and you don’t get to ride in the back seat of the car while your parents are driving you around town.
Patty gets a sad and frightened look on her face and says, “Never?” Charles nods and says, “Never.” Then stricken with the tough realities and the difficulties of life, Patty says, “Charles, please hold my hand!” Charles turns toward her, and strongly embraces her.
The good news is that Christ Jesus came into the world to redeem us, to save us, to free us, to strengthen us, to tell us that we are not alone, that we don’t have to face the hard demands of life alone, that God is with us, embracing us constantly, feeling and healing our hurts.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.