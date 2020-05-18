Jesus talks a great deal about love to his disciples. He says in the Gospel of John, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments. And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another Advocate, to be with you forever. This is the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees him nor knows him. You know him, because he abides with you, and he will be in you” (14:15-17).
Most likely, Jesus is referring to the greatest commandments: To love God with your whole heart, soul, mind and strength; and the second is to love others as yourself. We follow Christ by loving others as Jesus did – loving unconditionally, loving compassionately, loving graciously with forgiveness, loving with kindness, joy, and self-giving love. In other words, life is all about love. We love because others have loved us, and God’s Loving Presence is within us and we live in God’s love.
We might ask: Who is this Advocate? Quite simply it is the Holy Spirit of God within us, living within us. Our True Self is our union with God. It has been called many names over the years: Paraclete (Greek for Public Defense Attorney); Counselor; Comforter; Helper; Soul; God’s Love.
God’s love within us – God’s Holy Spirit, God’s Advocate residing with us – has the power to transcend us. It has the power to transcend our pain into joy. In fact, if we don’t take our pain to God, and let God’s love transcend it, we will certainly pass it on to others. God’s love has the power to transcend our littleness to bigness, turn our hatred to love, respond to our injury with forgiveness, transcend our victimhood to mutuality, transcend our despair to hope, transcend our sadness to joy.
In other words: We come from God’s love, we live in God’s love, and we are moving toward God’s love. There is one path, one way, one direction, one road – It is the direction of love.
When I was a sophomore in high school, I was very insecure. An attractive young girl, a year younger than me, was interested in me. She would sit at my table in the library, and bother me to no end. My parents would drive us on a few dates: to a concert, a ballgame, and to the movies. But I could not believe that a long-haired blond, blue-eyed, attractive young girl would be interested in me! I was very insecure.
But a year later, I discovered the Holy Spirit, God’s love, within me. Love gives us the courage to know who we truly are – share with Another our joys, our concerns, our enlightened self, and our shadow self (the parts about our self that we don’t like) – knowing that are loved by the Other. Love allows us to know and pursue who we are.
At the same time, love is a direct line to suffering. When we love, we have to painfully give up our ego, receive God’s overwhelming love for us, and then share that love with others. Giving up our ego is painful. We hear poetic expressions to voice this pain: “Love hurts”; “Love unconditionally”; “Love your enemies”; “Love vs. in love”.
We cannot love others by our own willpower and intellect alone. Our intellect, left on its own for a lengthy time, will choose hatred and violence over love. We can love others because we are not alone. To put it another way, because we are not alone – God abiding within us and we live in God’s loving life – we can love others selflessly. Love transcends the pain of loneliness and the pain of rejection.
We can love because others have shown God’s love to us, and we graciously receive God’s love within us to share with others. It takes both – someone to show us love, and graciously receiving God’s love to share with others. There is only one way, one path, one direction, one truth, one life … It is the direction of love.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.