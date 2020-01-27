Did you hear about the animals in the jungle that got together one day and decided to play a game of football? After choosing sides, one team realized they had a big problem because the weight had shifted to the other side. The elephant was on the opposing team, and they simply could not tackle her. They tried, but they just bounced off. Every time the elephant got the ball, she ran down the middle of the field, and they couldn’t stop her. The elephant scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters of the game.
Finally, with just a few minutes left in the game, the elephant caught the ball with her trunk and started running down the field. But suddenly, everyone heard a huge thud when the elephant was brought down in mid-field. When the animals had un-piled, it was discovered that the centipede had – for the first time – entered the game, and it was indeed the centipede who made that magnificent tackle. “That was fantastic! Great tackle!” shouted his teammates. “But look the game is almost over! What took you so long to get into the game?” The centipede answered, “I was putting on my shoes!”
It’s never too late to get into the game. If you listen carefully, Christ is speaking loud and clear. Christ is saying, “Surrender your ego to me. Your true self is me united to you! Follow me! Put on your shoes, and get into the game! Grow in Christ.”
What does it mean to grow in Christ? Growing in Christ is committing to God’s faithfulness of always loving others: compassionately, self-giving, graciously, merciful, and unconditionally. Jesus says in the Gospel of John, “I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another” (13:34-35). Growing in Christ is being resolute to God’s faithfulness of not being judgmental or blaming anyone. Growing in Christ is to not be afraid, not act out in anger or resentment or hatred or arrogance or selfishness.
Growing in Christ is to put our trust in God. We can be aware of God’s presence in every circumstance of our lives, and be strengthened by that Presence so we can be our true selves. Love for God and people – that is the controlling energy for people growing in Christ.
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.