There has been much discussion of race in recent weeks. The pain of George Floyd’s execution on the streets of Minneapolis has traumatized people we love. Maybe even you. Here are some things to remember, and some guidelines in your circles of conversations.
Race is a human construct that does not exist. It is a lie. It was used to create, and to justify slave holder religion. Some of the worst human actions in history include four hundred years of American slavery and genocide of native peoples; 100 hundred years of apartheid and legal segregation; and the ongoing violation of the “image of God” in persons of color.
Racism is the fruit of this narrative. It denies the “image of God” in every single person. It supports the degradation, humiliation and death of persons of color (non-Caucasian), while protecting white privilege. Caucasians more often receive immunity from detrimental effects. However, we are all made in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26).
In our circles of conversation, let us talk about the systems that continue to inflict pain on persons of color. For example, why is there such a large gap in the mortality rate between whites and blacks in Chicago for the past nine years? Why are there a disproportionate number of deaths by COVID-19 among black and brown families compared to that of white families? Why are black people three-times more likely to be killed by police? Why black people are 1.3 times more likely to be unarmed compared to white people? What is it about our systems that make this so?
There is no justification for the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor … absolutely none. We need to listen to the cries, “I can’t breathe! Momma!” We need to keep our eyes on George Floyd for more than eight minutes and forty-six seconds.
In our circles of conversation, we need to focus on the problem, and help us consider a new reality – “Kin”dom reality. Kinship is what God presses us on to, always hopeful that its time has come – perhaps now.
Kinship is not serving the other, but being one with the other. Jesus was not “a man for others”; he was one with them. There is a world of difference in that!!
Some people say, “I do not see color.” That’s nice. But the real question is, “Are you compassionate, and do you have passion for people of color?” Only with kinship can we soon imagine, with God, this circle of compassion.
Then we imagine no one standing outside of that circle, moving ourselves closer to the margins so that the margins themselves will be erased. We stand there with those whose dignity has been denied. We locate ourselves with the poor and the powerless and the voiceless. We stand with the demonized so that the demonizing will stop. We situate ourselves right next to the disposable so that the day will come when we stop throwing people away.
No daylight to separate us – Only kinship. That time is now!!
Rev. Tom Cici is the pastor at First Christian Church of Hoopeston (502 E. Main St.). Please go to www.fcchoopeston.org for inspirational sermons and much more.