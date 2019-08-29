A passenger was killed and two others were injured in a single-vehicle accident near Hoopeston Aug. 26.
Illinois State Police report that a 2006 Ford Freestar van was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 9 when it ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned in a cornfield just east of Cheneyville Road.
A 37-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others, a 38-year-old passenger from Brownsville, Texas, and the vehicle’s driver, Miguel Vera, of San Benito, Texas, were taken to a hospital.
Vera was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage and not having a valid driver’s license.