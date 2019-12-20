The Save the Lorraine Foundation received a donation of $1,000 from the Old Town Preservation Association last week.
Association Vice President Fontella Krout presented the donation to Foundation President Jim Richards Dec. 17 at the Lorraine Theatre.
Krout said the association had presented several donations to area groups recently, including the following: Harrison Park Club House, Fischer Theater, Vermilion County War Museum, Vermilion County Museum Fithian House, Springhill Cemetery, Vermilion County Conservation District and the Illiana Genealogical Society.
She noted the group had presented a successful fundraiser, Helen Morgan’s Afternoon Tea, in the fall and that enabled them to present these donations.
Krout said the Old Town Preservation Association meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville. Learn more about the group’s activities online at www.facebook.com/oldtownpa.