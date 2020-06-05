Vermilion County Presiding Circuit Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy was elected to the Board of Directors of the Illinois Judges Association [IJA] at its annual meeting held on May 29.
The annual meeting, during which new officers were also installed, was held electronically, via Zoom, for the first time in Association history.
O’Shaughnessy will serve a three-year term. There are approximately 50 members of the IJA Board of Directors.
The IJA consists of over 1250 active and retired judges. The Association supports judicial excellence, professional development, and judicial education, fosters public confidence in an independent judiciary, works to preserve the independence of the judiciary by educating the public and students, and promotes a diverse judiciary that administers justice in a fair and impartial court system.
O’Shaughnessy also serves upon the IJA’s Judicial Selection & Retention and Government Affairs Committees. He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, serving on the Child Law Section Council, and is a member and past president of the Vermilion County Bar Association. He is also a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Danville, and a member of the Catlin Lions Club and the Danville Chapter of AMBUCS. Judge O’Shaughnessy and his wife, Darla, have three adult children and nine grandchildren.
For more information about the Illinois Judges Association, see www.ija.org.