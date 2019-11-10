The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution proclaim November as National American Indian Heritage Month.
The Native American Awareness Week began in 1976 and recognition was expanded by Congress and approved by President George Bush in Aug 1990, designating the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month. The history and culture of our great nation have been significantly influenced by American Indians and indigenous people. The contributions of American Indians have enhanced the freedom, prosperity and greatness of America today. Their customs and traditions are respected and celebrated as part of a rich legacy throughout the United States.
The DAR continues education of the history and culture of the American Indian promoting cultural activities and providing financial and material assistance to the DAR supported schools. The Barbara Standish Chapter helps in sponsoring the Bacone College, Muskogee, OK an Indian University founded in 1880, Chemawa Indian School, Salem, Oregon, an off-reservation boarding school for students in 9 to 12 grade, and the Indian Youth Camp Program, Sioux City, Iowa. In the local DAR, a program of a great American Indian is given each year, with an Indian Minute at each meeting, fulfilling our objectives by educating ourselves and the general public. Take a minute this November and read of a great American Indian, a few being Quanah Parker, Joseph Medicine Crow, Pushmataha, Chief Joseph, Pretty-Shield, Chief Black Hoof, and Illinois tribes.
Books can be found at the Hoopeston Public Library on these interesting people. Read the story of Squanto to your children and how the American Indians helped our first settlers, a great story for Thanksgiving.