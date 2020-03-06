The Governor Bradford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolutions (NSDAR) will be holding a celebration for the Vietnam Veterans Day.
On March 29, the United States will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and the Daughters of the Governor Bradford Chapter of NSDAR will be hosting an open house to celebrate those who have fought for our freedom.
The open house will take place at the Vermilion County War Museum in Danville, from 1–2:30 p.m. There will be cake, punch, and pens handed out to those who have served in the United States Military as well as the spouses of those who have served. We encourage all veterans to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War on Vietnam Veterans Day, and hope that the community will come together to celebrate with us.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 177,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations.
DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.
To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org or connect with DAR on social media at facebook.com/TodaysDAR, twitter.com/TodaysDAR and youtube.com/TodaysDAR.