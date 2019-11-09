Easy Fiction
Code 7: Cracking the Code For an Epic Life, by Bryan R. Johnson
Land of the Spring Dragon, by Tracey West
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Little Penguin’s New Friend, by Laura Driscoll
Amelia Bedelia Gets the Picture, by Herman Parish
Who is the Mystery Reader?, Mo Willems
Juvenile Biography
Who was Mister Rogers?, by Diane Bailey
King of the Tightrope: When the Great Blondin Ruled Niagara, by Donna Janell Bowman
Juvenile DVD, Fiction
LEGO: The Adventures of Clutch Powers
LEGO: DC Superheroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Mickey’s Storybook Surprises
Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island
Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans
Toy Story 4
Juvenile Fiction
The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade, by Max Brallier
A Tale of Magic, by Chris Colfer
Project Middle School, by Alyssa Milano
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, by J.K. Rowling
Tales from a Not-So-Best-Friend Forever, by Rachel Renee Russell
Maggie & Abby and the Shipwreck Treehouse, by Will Taylor
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Mighty Jack and Zita the Spacegirl, by Ben Hatke
Big Nate: Hug it Out!, by Lincoln Pierce
Big Nate Goes Bananas, by Lincoln Pierce
Big Nate: Payback Time!, by Lincoln Pierce
Guts, by Raina Telgemeier
Stargazing, by Jen Wang
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Guinness World Records 2020
What is the Story of the Wizard of Oz?, by Kirsten Anderson
What is the Story of Doctor Who?, by Gabriel P. Cooper
Squeak!: 100 Fun Facts About Hamsters, Mice, Guinea Pigs, and More by, Rose Davidson
Ink!: 100 Fun Facts About Octopuses, Squid, and More, by Stephanie Drimmer
Explorers: Amazing Tales of the World’s Greatest Adventurers, by Nellie Huang
What was the Berlin Wall?, by Nico Medina
Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum, by Dr. Seuss
You Are Home: An Ode to National Parks, by Evan Turk
Parenting
2,4,6,8 This is How We Regulate, by Tracy Bumberry-Turner
Picture Book
Just Because, by Mac Barnett
Cami Kangaroo Has Too Much Stuff!, by Stacy C. Bauer
Apple Cake, by Dawn Casey
Why Should I Walk? I Can Fly!, by Ann Ingalls
How to Speak Cow, by Jonathan Irwin
Little Acorn, by Melanie Joyce
Thunder Trucks, by Cheryl B. Klein
Her Grandude!, by Paul McCartney
Who Stole the Hazelnuts?, by Marcus Pfister
There are No Bears in This Bakery, by Julia Sarcone-Roach
Stretchy McHandsome, by Judith Byron Schachner
Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, by Sonia Sotomayor
Kindness Starts With You, by Jacquelyn Stagg
Trucker and Train, by Hannah Stark
Arithmechicks Add Up, by Ann Marie Stephens
How the Crayons Saved the Unicorn, by Monica Sweeney
Taking a Walk, by Sue Tarsky
Oscar the Octopus, by Matthew Van Fleet
Along the Tapajós, by Fernando Vilela
Home in the Woods, by Eliza Wheeler