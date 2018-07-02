Norma Jean Deck
Norma Jean Deck, 80, of Hoopeston, Illinois, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on June 28, 2018, at her home.
Norma was born April 9, 1938 in Rossville, the daughter of Nelson and Bessie (Redenbaugh) Barker.
She was married to Noah Deck on December 23, 1957, who preceded her in death February 5, 2003.
A Celebration of Norma Jean Deck’s Life will be at 11 a.m. July 3 at the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston, with Rev. John Franklin officiating. She will be laid to rest in Floral Hill Cemetery.
Blurton Funeral Home, Hoopeston is assisting family with arrangements.