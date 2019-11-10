On Nov. 16 at 5 p.m., The Night of Lights Parade will head down Vermilion Street in Danville.
Downtown Danville, Inc. presents the Night of Lights Parade. This year the parade returns to its normal route, heading south down Vermilion Street from Williams Street, across Main Street, into Towne Center.
This year’s sponsor is Rawhide Meat Co., a long-time business and popular butcher shop in Danville. There will be more than 50 lighted floats, as well as several local high school marching bands and choral groups. Floats will be judged that evening and the top three will receive prizes. Float entrants are encouraged to use as many lights as possible, as the streetlights will be dimmed. Santa and Mrs. Clause will join the festivities.
The parade Grand Marshal is Donna Carlton Vish. Vish is an active member of Danville Ambucs and currently running for President of that National organization. She has been a leader in the Amtryk program that provides adapted bikes to adults and children in the Danville area. She and her family are avid balloonist and involved in the Balloons over Vermilion annual event. The Junior Grand Marshalls will be the American Legion Post 210 Champion Baseball team.
Band members from Bismarck-Henning, Rossville and Alvin High schools are coming together to form a special “one night only” drum line that will lead the parade. This group of talented drummers will be led by Dave Schroeder, head of the Bismarck school music department. Members of the ROTC program at Danville Highschool will be the color guard. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. will partner with radio man and local historian Larry Weatherford to announce the parade.
The Night of Lights Parade is one of the kick-off events for the popular OSF Festival of Trees at the Palmer Arena. Admission is free to the Festival of Trees after the parade with a donation of a hygiene product that will go to The Dwelling Place in Danville. The Dwelling Place is a compassion-centered ministry dedicated helping the homeless.
“This is going to be a night full of bright lights and wonderful music.” Says, Amy McKinley, Board President for Downtown Danville, Inc. “The best part is the high level of collaboration from so many businesses and organizations around town. It will be an event the entire community will enjoy.”