A new pet grooming business has opened in Hoopeston.
Paw Spa N’ More recently opened in the former Schuler’s Greenhouse location, 1208 S. 2nd. Ave. in Hoopeston.
Business owner Adele Allen said the business offers grooming as well as behavior training for pets.
Grooming hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Training courses are offered periodically each month. Call 217-260-3313 to find out when training courses are available.
The shop also features leashes and other items made by Stacey Bridgman of Hope Love and Dogs.
It also offers “Hoops for HART” hulu hoops. Half of the proceeds from each of these sold is donated to the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team.
Allen said they hope to add doggie daycare to the facility in the future, but the main focus right now is grooming and training.
“We’re going to grow slowly,” she said. “The main show right now is grooming and training and our walking service.”
Allen said she is a single mother and she’s currently going back to school tp obtain her degree.
“This is what I’m going to raise my son with,” she said.
Allen thanked the Schuler family for making her business possible.
“We want thank the Schuler’s for making the Paw Spa possible,” she said.
Allen said they have a Wall of Gratitude to Schuler’s and they’d like people to visit and sign the wall thanking the Schulers.