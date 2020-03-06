Easy Fiction
The Best Friend Plan, by Stephanie Calmenson
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
A Good Nut, by Margo Gates
Juvenile Biography
Who is Jackie Chan?, by Jody Jensen Shaffer
Juvenile DVD
Arctic Dogs
Juvenile Fiction
Casper Tock and the Everdark Wings, by Abi Elphinstone
Dear Sweet Pea, by Julie Murphy
A Girl, a Raccoon and the Midnight Moon, by Karen Romano Young
Juvenile Graphic Novel
FGTeeV Presents Into the Game!, by FGTeev
Juvenile Non-Fiction
The Fierce 44: Black Americans Who Shook Up the World
Disney Princess Quizzes: From Ariel to Tiana, by Jennifer Boothroyd
Parenting
Waking Up Dry: A Guide to Helping Children Overcome Bedwetting, by Howard J. Bennett
Using Picture Books to Enhance Children’s Social and Emotional Literacy, by Susan Elswick
Overcoming Selective Mutism, by Aimee Kotrba
Viral Parenting: A Guide to Setting Boundaries, by Mindy McKnight
Taking Care of Your Child, by Robert H. Pantell
Picture Book
Pig the Tourist, by Aaron Blabey
Five Little Bunnies, by Kim Dean
Duck Sees the Rain, by Margo Gates
Tomorrow I’ll be Kind, by Jessica Hische
Beehive, by Jorey Hurley
The Great Eggscape!, by Jory John
Bear Came Along, by Richard T. Morris
No More Bedtime, by Chuck Richards
The Box Turtle, by Vanessa Roeder
Almost Time, by Gary D. Schmidt
At the Mountain’s Base, by Traci Sorell
Naughty Ninja Takes a Bath, by Todd Tarpley
This Book is Gray, by Lindsay Ward