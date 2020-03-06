Easy Fiction

The Best Friend Plan, by Stephanie Calmenson

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

A Good Nut, by Margo Gates

Juvenile Biography

Who is Jackie Chan?, by Jody Jensen Shaffer

Juvenile DVD

Arctic Dogs

Juvenile Fiction

Casper Tock and the Everdark Wings, by Abi Elphinstone

Dear Sweet Pea, by Julie Murphy

A Girl, a Raccoon and the Midnight Moon, by Karen Romano Young

Juvenile Graphic Novel

FGTeeV Presents Into the Game!, by FGTeev

Juvenile Non-Fiction

The Fierce 44: Black Americans Who Shook Up the World

Disney Princess Quizzes: From Ariel to Tiana, by Jennifer Boothroyd

Parenting

Waking Up Dry: A Guide to Helping Children Overcome Bedwetting, by Howard J. Bennett

Using Picture Books to Enhance Children’s Social and Emotional Literacy, by Susan Elswick

Overcoming Selective Mutism, by Aimee Kotrba

Viral Parenting: A Guide to Setting Boundaries, by Mindy McKnight

Taking Care of Your Child, by Robert H. Pantell

Picture Book

Pig the Tourist, by Aaron Blabey

Five Little Bunnies, by Kim Dean

Duck Sees the Rain, by Margo Gates

Tomorrow I’ll be Kind, by Jessica Hische

Beehive, by Jorey Hurley

The Great Eggscape!, by Jory John

Bear Came Along, by Richard T. Morris

No More Bedtime, by Chuck Richards

The Box Turtle, by Vanessa Roeder

Almost Time, by Gary D. Schmidt

At the Mountain’s Base, by Traci Sorell

Naughty Ninja Takes a Bath, by Todd Tarpley

This Book is Gray, by Lindsay Ward

