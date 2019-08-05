Easy Fiction

Frankie Sparks and the Class Pet, by Megan Frazer Blakemore

Goldilocks and the Three Bears, by Eric Braun

Freestyle Fun, by B.A. Hoena

Gracie LaRoo at Training Camp, by Marsha Qualey

Med Menace!, by Laurie Sutton

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Mission to the Moon!, by Jordan Brown

Pete the Cat’s Trip to the Supermarket, by Kim Dean

Trip to the Pumpkin Farm, by Rebecca Elliott

Chicken on a Broom, by Adam Lehrhaupt

The Angry Birds Movie 2: Best Enemies, by Tomas Palacios

Juvenile Biography

Who is Oprah Winfrey?, by Barbara Kramer

Benjamin Franklin, by Mary Pope Osborne

Juvenile DVD, Fiction

Pinkalicious & Peterrific: Pinkamagine it!

Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues

Juvenile Fiction

To the Future, Ben Franklin!, by Mary Pope Osborne

Changeling, by William Ritter

Mr. Penguin and the Lost Treasure, by Alex T. Smith

The Pumpkin War, by Cathleen Young

Juvenile Graphic Novel

The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf, by Aaron Blabey

Enter the Mine, by Pat + Jen

Juvenile Non-Fiction

I Wish I was a Monarch Butterfly, by Jennifer Bové

Foxes, by Laura F. Marsh

Where is the Serengeti?, by Nico Medina

National Geographic Readers: Puffins, by Maya Myers

What is an Archeologist?, by Libby Romero

Picture Book

The Girls, by Lauren Ace

Scribble Stones, by Diane Alber

Bedtime for Baby Shark: doo doo doo doo doo doo, by John John Bajet

Have You Seen Elephant?, by David Barrow

I Need a Hug, by Aaron Blabey

Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry

Get Me Out of This Book!: Rules & Tools for Being Brave, by Kalli Dakos

Olive & Pekoe in Four Short Walks, by Jacky Davis

The Pout-pout Fish Cleans Up the Ocean, by Deborah Diesen

Cowhide-and-Seek, by Sheri Dillard

Goodbye, Friend! Hello, Friend!, by Cori Doerrfeld

Cyril and Pat, by Emily Gravell

Inky the Octopus by Erin Guendelsberger

This is My Room! (No Tigers Allowed), by Jennifer Jacobson

Dogs and Their People, by Anne Lambelet

Paint it Out!, by Ethan Long

My Heart, by Corinna Luyken

Spend It!: A Moneybunny Book, by Cinders McLeod

Lubna and Pebble, by Wendy Meddour

Tangled: A Story About Shapes, by Anne Miranda

Nugget & Fang Go To School, by Tammi Sauer

The Someone New, by Jill Twiss

Jasper & Ollie, by Alex Willan

The Pigeon Has to go to School, by Mo Willems

The Great Gran Plan, by Elli Woollard