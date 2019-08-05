Easy Fiction
Frankie Sparks and the Class Pet, by Megan Frazer Blakemore
Goldilocks and the Three Bears, by Eric Braun
Freestyle Fun, by B.A. Hoena
Gracie LaRoo at Training Camp, by Marsha Qualey
Med Menace!, by Laurie Sutton
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Mission to the Moon!, by Jordan Brown
Pete the Cat’s Trip to the Supermarket, by Kim Dean
Trip to the Pumpkin Farm, by Rebecca Elliott
Chicken on a Broom, by Adam Lehrhaupt
The Angry Birds Movie 2: Best Enemies, by Tomas Palacios
Juvenile Biography
Who is Oprah Winfrey?, by Barbara Kramer
Benjamin Franklin, by Mary Pope Osborne
Juvenile DVD, Fiction
Pinkalicious & Peterrific: Pinkamagine it!
Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescues
Juvenile Fiction
To the Future, Ben Franklin!, by Mary Pope Osborne
Changeling, by William Ritter
Mr. Penguin and the Lost Treasure, by Alex T. Smith
The Pumpkin War, by Cathleen Young
Juvenile Graphic Novel
The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf, by Aaron Blabey
Enter the Mine, by Pat + Jen
Juvenile Non-Fiction
I Wish I was a Monarch Butterfly, by Jennifer Bové
Foxes, by Laura F. Marsh
Where is the Serengeti?, by Nico Medina
National Geographic Readers: Puffins, by Maya Myers
What is an Archeologist?, by Libby Romero
Picture Book
The Girls, by Lauren Ace
Scribble Stones, by Diane Alber
Bedtime for Baby Shark: doo doo doo doo doo doo, by John John Bajet
Have You Seen Elephant?, by David Barrow
I Need a Hug, by Aaron Blabey
Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry
Get Me Out of This Book!: Rules & Tools for Being Brave, by Kalli Dakos
Olive & Pekoe in Four Short Walks, by Jacky Davis
The Pout-pout Fish Cleans Up the Ocean, by Deborah Diesen
Cowhide-and-Seek, by Sheri Dillard
Goodbye, Friend! Hello, Friend!, by Cori Doerrfeld
Cyril and Pat, by Emily Gravell
Inky the Octopus by Erin Guendelsberger
This is My Room! (No Tigers Allowed), by Jennifer Jacobson
Dogs and Their People, by Anne Lambelet
Paint it Out!, by Ethan Long
My Heart, by Corinna Luyken
Spend It!: A Moneybunny Book, by Cinders McLeod
Lubna and Pebble, by Wendy Meddour
Tangled: A Story About Shapes, by Anne Miranda
Nugget & Fang Go To School, by Tammi Sauer
The Someone New, by Jill Twiss
Jasper & Ollie, by Alex Willan
The Pigeon Has to go to School, by Mo Willems
The Great Gran Plan, by Elli Woollard