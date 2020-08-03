AUGUST 2020
Easy Fiction
The Shark Report, by Derek Anderson
The Newest Princess, by Melody Mews
The Birthday Castle, by Dee Romito
The Big Freeze, by Christina Soontornvat
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
Jack at Bat, by Mac Barnett
The Berenstain Bears and the Ghost of the Theater, by Mike Berenstain
Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness, by Kim Dean
Pete the Cat’s Family Road Trip, by Kim Dean
Cats Rock!, by Steve Foxe
Syd Hoff’s Danny and the Dinosaur Ride a Bike, by Bruce Hale
What About Worms?!, by Ryan T. Higgins
The Best Seat in First Grade, by Katharine Kenah
Nancy Takes the Case, by Victoria Saxon
Pizza and Taco: Who’s the Best?, by Stephen Shahkan
Juvenile Biography
Who is Temple Grandin?, by Patricia Demuth
Who is David Beckham?, by Ellen Lanrecque
Juvenile DVD
Lego DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters
Playmobil the Movie
Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
Swift
Think Like a Dog
Trolls World Tour
Juvenile Fiction
The Great Pet Heist, by Emily Ecton
Song for a Whale, by Lynne Kelly
Thunder Run, by Daniel José Older
Late Lunch with Llamas, by Mary Pope Osborne
City Spies, by James Ponti
Juvenile Graphic Novel
Smell My Foot!, by Cece Bell
The Bad Guys in Dawn of the Underlord, by Aaron Blabey
Becoming Brianna, by Terri Libenson
Act, by Kayla Miller
Operation: Hat Heist!, by Jason Platt
The Pathfinder Society: The Mystery of the Moon Tower, by Francesco Sedita
Alien Nate, by Dave Whamond
Juvenile Non-Fiction
Find Me!, by Agnese Baruzzi
I Wish I Was a Sea Turtle, by Jennifer Bové
Racism, by Anita Ganeri
I Can Do Hard Things: Mindful Affirmations for Kids, by Gabi Garcia
Where Were the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World?, by Yona Zeldis McDonough
The Influenza Pandemic of 1918, by Claire O’Neal
Llamas and the Andes, by Mary Pope Osborne
Bullying, by Louise Spilsbury
Picture Book
Our Favorite Day of the Year, by A.E. Ali
Across the Bay, by Carlos Aponte
To the Moon and Back for You, by Emilia Bechrakis Serhant
The Return of Thelma the Unicorn, Aaron Blabey
Cat Dog Dog: The Story of a Blended Family, by Nelly Buchet
Grandma’s Gardens, by Hillary Rodham Clinton
All Aboard the Moonlight Train, by Kristyn Crow
I Found a Kitty!, by Troy Cummings
Snakes on the Job, by Kathryn Dennis
Frog Boots, by Jill Esbaum
No More Naps!, by Chris Grabenstein
The Bug Collector, by Alex G. Griffiths
Teach Your Dragon About Diversity, by Steve Herman
My Grandma and Me, by Mina Javaherbin
Seeds, by Lemniscates
Pacho Nacho, by Silvia Lopez
Ronan the Librarian, by Tara Luebbe
Saturday, by Oge Mora
Fall with Lily and Milo, by Pauline Oud
Ella the Swinging Duck, by Suzan Overmeer
Skin Like Mine, by LaTashia M. Perry
Who Will You Be?, by Andrea Pippins
All Welcome Here, by James Preller
The Old Truck, by Jarrett Pumphrey
It’s a Moose!, by Meg Rosoff
A Book for Escargot, by Dashka Slater
Snail Crossing, by Corey R. Tabor
I’m Sorry!, by Barry Timms
Counting Elephants, by Dawn Young