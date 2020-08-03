AUGUST 2020

Easy Fiction

The Shark Report, by Derek Anderson

The Newest Princess, by Melody Mews

The Birthday Castle, by Dee Romito

The Big Freeze, by Christina Soontornvat

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

Jack at Bat, by Mac Barnett

The Berenstain Bears and the Ghost of the Theater, by Mike Berenstain

Pete the Cat’s Groovy Guide to Kindness, by Kim Dean

Pete the Cat’s Family Road Trip, by Kim Dean

Cats Rock!, by Steve Foxe

Syd Hoff’s Danny and the Dinosaur Ride a Bike, by Bruce Hale

What About Worms?!, by Ryan T. Higgins

The Best Seat in First Grade, by Katharine Kenah

Nancy Takes the Case, by Victoria Saxon

Pizza and Taco: Who’s the Best?, by Stephen Shahkan

Juvenile Biography

Who is Temple Grandin?, by Patricia Demuth

Who is David Beckham?, by Ellen Lanrecque

Juvenile DVD

Lego DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters

Playmobil the Movie

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

Swift

Think Like a Dog

Trolls World Tour

Juvenile Fiction

The Great Pet Heist, by Emily Ecton

Song for a Whale, by Lynne Kelly

Thunder Run, by Daniel José Older

Late Lunch with Llamas, by Mary Pope Osborne

City Spies, by James Ponti

Juvenile Graphic Novel

Smell My Foot!, by Cece Bell

The Bad Guys in Dawn of the Underlord, by Aaron Blabey

Becoming Brianna, by Terri Libenson

Act, by Kayla Miller

Operation: Hat Heist!, by Jason Platt

The Pathfinder Society: The Mystery of the Moon Tower, by Francesco Sedita

Alien Nate, by Dave Whamond

Juvenile Non-Fiction

Find Me!, by Agnese Baruzzi

I Wish I Was a Sea Turtle, by Jennifer Bové

Racism, by Anita Ganeri

I Can Do Hard Things: Mindful Affirmations for Kids, by Gabi Garcia

Where Were the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World?, by Yona Zeldis McDonough

The Influenza Pandemic of 1918, by Claire O’Neal

Llamas and the Andes, by Mary Pope Osborne

Bullying, by Louise Spilsbury

Picture Book

Our Favorite Day of the Year, by A.E. Ali

Across the Bay, by Carlos Aponte

To the Moon and Back for You, by Emilia Bechrakis Serhant

The Return of Thelma the Unicorn, Aaron Blabey

Cat Dog Dog: The Story of a Blended Family, by Nelly Buchet

Grandma’s Gardens, by Hillary Rodham Clinton

All Aboard the Moonlight Train, by Kristyn Crow

I Found a Kitty!, by Troy Cummings

Snakes on the Job, by Kathryn Dennis

Frog Boots, by Jill Esbaum

No More Naps!, by Chris Grabenstein

The Bug Collector, by Alex G. Griffiths

Teach Your Dragon About Diversity, by Steve Herman

My Grandma and Me, by Mina Javaherbin

Seeds, by Lemniscates

Pacho Nacho, by Silvia Lopez

Ronan the Librarian, by Tara Luebbe

Saturday, by Oge Mora

Fall with Lily and Milo, by Pauline Oud

Ella the Swinging Duck, by Suzan Overmeer

Skin Like Mine, by LaTashia M. Perry

Who Will You Be?, by Andrea Pippins

All Welcome Here, by James Preller

The Old Truck, by Jarrett Pumphrey

It’s a Moose!, by Meg Rosoff

A Book for Escargot, by Dashka Slater

Snail Crossing, by Corey R. Tabor

I’m Sorry!, by Barry Timms

Counting Elephants, by Dawn Young