Easy Fiction
Bad Kitty Joins the Team, by Nick Bruel
Loads of Laughs, by Danny Katz
The Stolen Slipper, by Anna Staniszewski
The Last Journey, by Kiki Thorpe
Grade 1 & 2 Fiction
My Monster Truck Family, by John Cena
Bo’s Magical New Friend, by Rebecca Elliott
Off I Go!, by Kelly Greenawalt
Angelina Ballerina and the Tea Party, by Katharine Holabird
Molly of Denali: Crane Song, by Princess Daazhraii Johnson
Pinkalicious and the Merminnies, by Victoria Kann
Hamster Holmes: A Big-Time Puzzle, by Albin Sadar
Maybe You Should Fly a Jet! Maybe You Should Be a Vet!, by Dr. Seuss
Juvenile Biography
Harriet Tubman, by Barbara Kramer
Juvenile DVD, Fiction
The Big Trip
Dog Geniuses: Space Exploration
Juvenile Fiction
Each Tiny Spark, by Pablo Cartaya
Far Away, by Lisa Graff
Enemies, by Johnny Marciano
Evil Alien Warlord Cat, by Johnny Marciano
Narwhal on a Sunny Night, by Mary Pope Osborne
The Adventures of Lily Huckleberry in Scandinavia, by Audrey Smith
The Fresh New Face of Griselda, by Jennifer Torres
All the Colors of Magic, by Valija Zinck
Juvenile Graphic Novel
The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever, by Aaron Blabey
The Baby-Sitters Little Sister, 1: Karen’s Witch, by Ann M. Martin
White Bird: A Wonder Story, by R.J. Palacio
Juvenile Non-Fiction
The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs
The Book of Diggers & Dozers, by Neil Clark
Alien Ocean Animals, by Rosie Colosi
Narwhals and Other Whales, by Mary Pope Osborne
All About Allergies, by Francesca Potts
Animals That Change Color, by Libby Romero
Real Chemistry Experiments: 40 Exciting STEAM Activities, by Edward Zovinka
Juvenile Spanish
The Snowy Day = Un Día De Nieve, by Jack Ezra Keats
Picture Book
Snow Globe Wishes, by Erin Dealey
Roly Poly, by Mem Fox
The Serious Goose, by Jimmy Kimmel
The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow, by Lora Koehler
Roar Like a Dandelion, by Ruth Krauss
Being Me From A to Z, by Lauren Kukla
The Perfect Seat, by Minh Lê
Raise Your Hand, by Alice Paul Tapper
The Night Before Groundhog Day, by Natasha Wing