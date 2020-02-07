Easy Fiction

Bad Kitty Joins the Team, by Nick Bruel

Loads of Laughs, by Danny Katz

The Stolen Slipper, by Anna Staniszewski

The Last Journey, by Kiki Thorpe

Grade 1 & 2 Fiction

My Monster Truck Family, by John Cena

Bo’s Magical New Friend, by Rebecca Elliott

Off I Go!, by Kelly Greenawalt

Angelina Ballerina and the Tea Party, by Katharine Holabird

Molly of Denali: Crane Song, by Princess Daazhraii Johnson

Pinkalicious and the Merminnies, by Victoria Kann

Hamster Holmes: A Big-Time Puzzle, by Albin Sadar

Maybe You Should Fly a Jet! Maybe You Should Be a Vet!, by Dr. Seuss

Juvenile Biography

Harriet Tubman, by Barbara Kramer

Juvenile DVD, Fiction

The Big Trip

Dog Geniuses: Space Exploration

Juvenile Fiction

Each Tiny Spark, by Pablo Cartaya

Far Away, by Lisa Graff

Enemies, by Johnny Marciano

Evil Alien Warlord Cat, by Johnny Marciano

Narwhal on a Sunny Night, by Mary Pope Osborne

The Adventures of Lily Huckleberry in Scandinavia, by Audrey Smith

The Fresh New Face of Griselda, by Jennifer Torres

All the Colors of Magic, by Valija Zinck

Juvenile Graphic Novel

The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever, by Aaron Blabey

The Baby-Sitters Little Sister, 1: Karen’s Witch, by Ann M. Martin

White Bird: A Wonder Story, by R.J. Palacio

Juvenile Non-Fiction

The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs

The Book of Diggers & Dozers, by Neil Clark

Alien Ocean Animals, by Rosie Colosi

Narwhals and Other Whales, by Mary Pope Osborne

All About Allergies, by Francesca Potts

Animals That Change Color, by Libby Romero

Real Chemistry Experiments: 40 Exciting STEAM Activities, by Edward Zovinka

Juvenile Spanish

The Snowy Day = Un Día De Nieve, by Jack Ezra Keats

Picture Book

Snow Globe Wishes, by Erin Dealey

Roly Poly, by Mem Fox

The Serious Goose, by Jimmy Kimmel

The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow, by Lora Koehler

Roar Like a Dandelion, by Ruth Krauss

Being Me From A to Z, by Lauren Kukla

The Perfect Seat, by Minh Lê

Raise Your Hand, by Alice Paul Tapper

The Night Before Groundhog Day, by Natasha Wing