The board of directors of East Central Illinois Community Action Agency announces the hiring of Odette Watson as it CEO effective Sept. 8.
Watson is a long-time resident of Danville and is a capable executive leader who possesses the education, knowledge, skills and abilities to lead the executive responsibilities of East Central Illinois Community Action Agency into the future.
Watson brings over 12 years of experience in planning, developing, implementing and maintaining program compliance for multiple federal and state programs such as Educational Talent Search (TRIO Grants), Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and Job Training Partnership/Workforce Investment Act (WIA) programs.
Watson spent 16 years at ECICAA’s Chief Academic Officer as well as two years as the Executive Director of Laura Lee Fellowship House and six years as a consultant to the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies (IACAA). She brings a wealth of experience as well as a passion and heart to the mission of East Central.