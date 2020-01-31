The Vermilion County Museum Society is celebrating Lincoln’s 211th birthday with an open house on Feb. 9 from 1:30 to 4:00 PM in the Museum at 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.
Judy K. Myers and Jonathan A. Myers, The Myers Group, Morgan Stanley are sponsoring this event.
Lincoln birthday cards, created by children in the County and Danville schools, will be on display, after having been judged by members of the Danville Art League. A list of winners may be viewed before the event by going to www.vennilioncountymuseum.org.
Certificates, ribbons, and prizes will be presented to the card contest winners. Illini Skateland is donating coupons to all participants and McDonald’s is donating coupons to all the winners.
During the open house, both the Museum Center and the Fithian House will be open for viewing. Punch and cake, donated by County Market-Village Mall will be served. This year, Georgetown Fair Queen Corinn Crippin will be serving the refreshments and visiting with people.
There is no admission charge for either building during the open house. Parking is available in the museum parking lot, First Midwest Bank lot, and the north end of Big Lots parking lot.
For additional information, call the Museum at 217-442-2922 or visit our website at www.vennilioncountymuseum.org.