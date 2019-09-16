The First Christian Church will present a barbeque dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Sept. 28.
The menu includes: Bar-B-Que Pulled Pork Sandwich with a $7 donation and a Bar-B-Que Brisket Sandwich with a $10 donation. Each dinner includes cole slaw, cowboy beans and corn bread. The barbeque is being prepared by Bill Lind’s BBQ4U.
Carry-out or dine-in from the fellowship hall of First Christian Church at 502 E. Main St, in Hoopeston. If the day is nice and sunshiny, BBQ4U will be setup in the parking lot, and Bill Lind will serve your food hot off the grill.
You may pre-order bulk Bar-B-Que by calling the church office (217) 283-6691. Pre-order deadline is Sept. 22 (1 lb. BBQ Pulled Pork with $9 donation; 1 lb. BBQ Brisket with $15 donation). Make checks payable to Mission Fund of First Christian Church.
All proceeds will help meet the expenses of the 2020 mission trip sponsored by First Christian Church. This past June, youth and adult leaders spent a week in Detroit, Mich., working on a variety of projects with the Rippling Hope Ministries. They worked on a variety of jobs at residential sites in Detroit which consisted of painting, cleaning fence lines, and minor home repairs. They hope to return and make a difference in people’s lives for whom some assistance is needed, and build new friendships.