Knowing that friends don’t often get to see each other during the summer, Miss Hoopeston 2019 Lauren Linares is hosting an event to bring them together before school starts.
Linares is hosting a Back-to-School Social from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 4 at the American Legion Shelter in McFerren Park.
The fun-filled event is open to kindergarten through eighth grade level students.
Please note that young children need to be accompanied by a parent, as the event will be staffed by volunteers who have activity-related assignments.
Planned activities include back-to-school crafts, games and kickball. Attendees will also be treated to free ice cream, courtesy of the Hoopeston Area Rotary Club. Additionally, the first 200 attendees will receive a gift bag filled with gifts from Linares, as well as special offers from participating businesses.
Extending the fun beyond 4 p.m., event participants will be offered two hours of free swimming at the Hoopeston Pool. Passes to swim from 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 4 will be available at the Back-to-School Social.