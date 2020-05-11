The need for blood is urgent.
The American Red Cross Bloodmobile will present a Blood Drive for the Milford/Stockland/Prairie Green/Lovejoy Townships on May 26 at the Milford Fire Station for 1-6 p.m.
Facts about donors:
- 50 percent are regular, loyal donors
- Only seven percent have O-type blood which is the universal donor for red cells
- 48 percent have O+ or O- blood
- Only three percent have AB= which is the universal donor for plasma.
Anyone ages 16 and up who is healthy and weighs at least 110 pounds may donate. However, 16-year-olds must have a signed parental permission sheet to donate.
Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Appointments are a necessity as walk-ins will not be accepted at the Blood Drive this time.
Contact Brian Zecher at bzecher@mpsk12.org for more information.
For the safety of the donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. If donors do not have a mask, they will be provided with one.