On May 26, Chase Miles, formerly of Gilman, was sentenced to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a Class 2 Felony, and five years imprisonment for the offense of Threatening a Public Official, a Class 3 Felony last week. The two sentences run concurrently,
day-for-day sentencing credit applies to both, and the entire sentence shall be followed by two (2) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
Circuit Judge Nancy S. Fahey entered the sentence that was agreed to by the State's Attorney's Office and the defense. During the plea, the court heard evidence establishing that on May 6, 2019, Miles was observed walking on West Main Street by a Hoopeston Police Officer who knew Miles and knew him to be on parole. The officer also was informed earlier that day by another law enforcement agency that Miles was suspected to be in possession of a firearm in contravention of the law and his mandatory supervised release. When the officer initially approached Miles and spoke with him, Miles was compliant. When he was informed that he was going to be searched, which he is required to allow as a parolee, Miles then became upset and resisted the officer. Ultimately, Miles had to be tazed to render him compliant. On Miles' person was located a 0.380 handgun, loaded with ammunition. Also, during the arrest, Miles made numerous threats such as he would kill the officer and his family, there would be repercussions for his arrest, and if it was not himself, he would arrange for someone else to commit such crimes.
As the agreement in this matter required Miles to plead to two separate charges, State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a news release she wanted to send a strong message that not only will those who violate the gun laws in this state serve appropriate sentences, but those who do so and threaten our men and women of law enforcement likewise will be held accountable for such conduct.