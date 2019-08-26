The Hoopeston Area Middle School baseball team started their season against Salt Fork Aug. 19.
The Cornjerkers came away with the 7-2 victory with Hoopeston Area’s Ryker Small picking up the win.
The Cornjerkers took on the Rossville-Alvin Bobcats Aug. 22.
Hoopeston Area defeated Rossville-Alvin 8-5 with Ethan Steiner taking home the win for Hoopeston Area.
The Cornjerkers wrapped up their first week with a doubleheader against Fisher and Gifford on the road.
Hoopeston Area would shut out both of their opponents, defeating Fisher 13-0 and Gifford 10-0. Miles Robinson was the winning pitcher for the Fisher game and Gavin Walder took home the win in Hoopeston Area’s game against Gifford.
The Hoopeston Area Middle School Lady Cornjerkers softball team entered their second week of play Aug. 19 with a close 12-11 win over Salt Fork.
Hoopeston Area couldn’t keep up their momentum when their took on Westville Aug. 21, losing 5-2.
The Lady Cornjerkers recovered for their match against Georgetown on Friday and took home the 11-4 win.
Hoopeston Area wrapped up their long week with a doubleheader against Milford.
The Lady Cornjerkers picked up a pair of big wins over Milford, defeating their opponents 13-2 and 14-2.
Hoopeston Area hosted Georgetown-Ridge Farm Monday and traveled to North Ridge Tuesday.