The Hoopeston Area Middle School Cornjerkers baseball team started their week with a match against Westville.
The Cornjerkers couldn’t overcome Westville and lost 6-1. Pitcher Ryker Small took the loss for Hoopeston Area.
Hoopeston Area rebounded and took the fight to Georgetown the following day.
The Cornjerkers blew out Georgetown 17-0.
Hoopeston Area followed this up with a 3-1 loss to Bismarck-Henning Thursday.
They are set to take on Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 10 a.m. on the road.
The Hoopeston Area Middle School Lady Cornjerkers took on Georgetown Aug. 26 and came away with a 10-0 shut-out win.
The Lady Cornjerkers would follow this up by triumphing in a high scoring doubleheader against North Ridge the following day.
Hoopeston Area defeated North Ridge 8-3 in the first game and 19-13 in the second.
The Lady Cornjerkers will return to action Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. when they travel to take on Clifton Nash Jr. High School