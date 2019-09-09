Michael Vincent Anderson, 46, of Hoopeston, passed away at 11:53 a.m. Sept. 2, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana.
Michael was born on March 27, 1973, in Danville, the son of Glenda (Toney) Anderson.
He is survived by his significant other- Tina Lile of Hoopeston; three daughters- Brittany (Casey) Duffin Withers of Paxton, Amanda (Bill Parsons) Booe and Tiffany (Karl Braun) Lile; two sons- Travis Anderson of Danville and Christopher Lile; grandchildren- Ella and Cooper Withers, Arranda Tate, Rylan Abbott, Owen Braun, Hudson Braun, J’Den Burkes, Kiara Burkes, Christian Lile and Kennedy Lile; three brothers- Thomas Anderson of Paxton, Randy (Bridget) Anderson of Rockville, Indiana and Mark Hewitt of Hoopeston; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, daughter- Samantha Anderson, uncle- Bobby Anderson and special aunt- Ev Jenkins.
Michael enjoyed building model cars and he loved cars, especially anything Mopar.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home, in Hoopeston to assist them in honoring Michael’s life. Memories or condolences may be share with the family on his everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.