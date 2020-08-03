Melvin Henry Seggebruch, 90 of Onarga passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1929 in Onarga (Ash Grove Twp.), the son of Henry and Emilie (Hoppe) Seggebruch.
He married Marlene Marie Lubben on July 8, 1951 in Grand Prairie, TX and she survives. He is also survived by four sons, Duane “Dewey” Seggebruch of Milford, Les D. (Joann) Seggebruch of Cissna Park, Rod Seggebruch of Cissna Park, and B.R. (Beth) Seggebruch of Cissna Park; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings, and one daughter-in-law, Donna.
Mr. Seggebruch was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove all his life, where he held the positions as an Elder, Sunday School teacher, and many other capacities throughout the years. He Served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Melvin was also a member of the Cissna Park American Legion Post #527, the Holstein Dairy Association, Lakeview Country Club in Loda, and was on the Cissna Park school board for several years. He coached Little League, was a 4-H leader, enjoyed golfing, and farmed in the Cissna Park area for many years.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove. Rev. Tim Hahn will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Ash Grove with graveside military rites by Cissna Park American Legion Post #527.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church at Ash Grove.
Please share a memory of Melvin at www.knappfuneralhomes.com