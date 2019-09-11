Hoopeston Mayor Bill Crusinberry signed a proclamation declaring it Constitution Week recently.
The proclamation is listed below:
WHEREAS: September 17, 2019, marks the two hundred and thirty-second anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States of America by the Constitutional Convention; and
WHEREAS: It is fitting and proper to accord official recognition to this magnificent document and its memorable anniversary; and to the patriotic celebrations which will commemorate the occasion; and
WHEREAS: Public Law 915 guarantees the issuing of a proclamation each year by the President of the United States of America designating September 17 through 23 as Constitution Week,
NOW, THEREFORE I, Bill Crusinbery by virtue of the authority vested in me as Mayor of the City of Hoopeston, in the state of Illinois, do hereby proclaim the week of September 17 through 23 as
CONSTITUTION WEEK
AND ask our citizens to reaffirm the ideals of the Framers of the constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties, remembering that lost rights may never be regained.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Hoopeston,
to be affixed this 10 day of September of the year of our Lord two thousand nineteen.
Signed Bill Crusinbery SEAL Attest 10 September 2019