Mayor Bill Crusinberry was called upon to break a tie after the Hoopeston City Council found itself deadlocked last week.
The council was voting on a motion to allow the Hoopeston Emergency Management Agency and Auxiliary Police build a new, expanded office at the site of the Auxiliary Police’s existing building in McFerren Park.
HEMA Director and Auxiliary Police Sgt. Brad Hardcastle offered a presentation to the council on the project.
Hardcastle said the hope would be to move the existing 10x20 Auxiliary Police building from it’s location in McFerren Park and then build a larger 30x40 structure in its place to meet the needs of HEMA and the Auxiliary Police.
The current auxiliary building would be given to the Hoopeston Police Department as Hardcastle said they might be able to use it for storage at their firing range.
The council has already approved $35,000 for the building. Hardcastle said HEMA and Auxiliary Police volunteers will construct the actual building while using the funds to purchase building materials and hire contractors to do the specialized work such as laying concrete and installing plumbing.
Hardcastle said the hope would be to get the building put and have the HVAC installed in the fall, work on the interior over the winter and wrap up any remaining interior work and finish the landscaping in the spring.
Hardcastle said the current facilities HEMA and Auxiliary Police are currently using don’t meet their needs.
The current HEMA office is located in the back of the ambulance building on Main Street and is prone to flooding. Hardcastle said neither that office nor the Auxiliary Police building in the park offer sufficient space to store emergency supplies. Additionally, Hardcastle said neither office has enough space for the groups to present training exercises or host meetings.
Recognizing that there were some who were opposed to the building’s location in McFerren Park, Hardcastle also presented two alternative sites for the new building’s location.
The first alternate site would on the southeast corner of the McFerren Park Annex.
Hardcastle outlined the issues with this location: it would be away from the main area of the National Sweetcorn Festival, the utilities are further away and it would add an additional building to the park area since the current Auxiliary Police building would have to remain in operation since it would be needed for to house medical personnel, detained festival-goers and auxiliary officers taking a break during the festival.
The second alternate site would be located in the downtown area on the northeast corner of Seminary and Market. Like the first site, Hardcastle said, this location would require them to continue operating the Auxiliary Police building in the park. Hardcastle said the site would offer additional space for expansion if needed in the future.
Regardless of the site chosen, Hardcastle said they do plan on keeping the current HEMA office to utilize it for storage space.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought some previously unconsidered issues into focus for HEMA.
“This whole thing was kind of an eye-opener in our world here because we’re not getting much support from other agencies,” he said. “In the EMA world, they say you want to be self-sustaining for 72 hours.”
Hardcastle gave the example of a tornado causing widespread damage throughout the region and how emergency resources would be spread between all the different areas it hit.
In order to plan for that kind of situation, Hardcastle said HEMA needs to start buying emergency supplies such as Meals Ready to Eat (MREs) and start storing them in locations around the city.
He said they wouldn’t want to keep them all in one building since that building could be hit by a disaster and they would all be lost.
Hardcastle said they are planning on store supplies on both sides of the railroad tracks so that if the town is cut-off by a train derailment, supplies will be available on either side.
The proposal for the new building in the park drew controversy in the days before the meeting as many community members were opposed to another building being added to McFerren Park. Several of those community members were present during the meeting and expressed their concerns to the council in-person.
The controversy centered around the location of the new building, not the building itself.
Those who spoke against the proposal agreed that HEMA and the Auxiliary Police need a new office to work out of since their current facilities are too small to accommodate their needs.
The controversy centered around the new office’s placement in McFerren Park.
Alderman Alex Houmes, who serves as parks committee chairman, said the council had approved funds for the facility, funds that will purchase materials while the HEMA and Auxiliary Police build the structure itself, and he will support the facility’s construction, but he was opposed to the location.
“I’m only opposed, at this point, to its location,” Houmes said.
In a brief statement, Houmes said he is an advocate for the park and, with the council consent, has spearheaded several improvement projects in the park over the past few years.
“Many enjoy the park’s improvements,” he said. “I’m asking that the council continue its dedication for our parks and allow the construction of the HEMA/Auxiliary building, but allow it elsewhere.”
Houmes said he had discussed this issue with many community members and they agreed that a municipal office and storage space does not the meet the spirit or intent of the park.
“We believe the HEMA and Auxiliary responsibilities can still be fulfilled at alternative location,” he said. “So, as parks chairman, I recommend, and ask the council, to build this facility, but at a location outside of our park grounds.”
The council was also presented with a petition opposed to the proposal by Don Kaeb.
One of the questions raised by the public was why HEMA and the Auxiliary Police didn’t use one of the existing empty buildings around the city.
Hardcastle said using an existing building would be mean either purchasing or leasing the building as well as renovating the building to meet their needs.
He said going this route would cost far more than the $35,000 that has been approved for this project.
Alderman Bill Goodwine questioned the concern over the new building in the park as it will only take up slightly more space than the existing building and in the same location.
After Hardcastle’s presentation, Alderman Jeff Wise asked the audience if anyone who had been opposed to the proposal had changed their minds after hearing the presentation.
He said there had been so much misinformation going around the community prior to the meeting and he had hoped that the presentation might have cleared some of that misinformation up.
No one said they had changed their mind about the proposal.
Jary Archer said he hadn’t changed his mind and expressed his belief that there shouldn’t be any buildings in the park with the possible exception of the civic center.
“I think the maintenance building shouldn’t be there, I think the Lion’s Club shouldn’t be there, I think the storage for the Jaycees shouldn’t be there,” he said.
Archer, who is a member of the Hoopeston Rotary Club, said that the Rotary Club had failed as well when it came to the park by participating in buying new trees for the park and “subverting the true nature of the park.”
He said the buildings, parking areas and road that runs around the park have take up space that should be reserved for play areas.
“We’ve taken the space away from the park,” he said.
Archer suggested that the park annex should be utilized for these structures.
In response to these comments, Crusinberry asked what is a park?
“There can be all kinds of parks,” he said. “The park is there for the people to use.”
Crusinberry said what Archer was proposing was more in-line with a nature preserve rather than a park.
Crusinberry pointed out that he had gone through the park the previous Sunday and every shelter was being used by families.
After hearing more from the public, the council was finally ready to cast their votes on the proposal.
Alderpersons Goodwine, Carl Ankenbrand, Bill McElhaney and Lourdine Florek cast their votes in favor of the proposal. Aldermen Houmes, Wise and Chad Yaden voted against it.
Alderwoman Robin Lawson was hesitant to cast her vote one way or the other initially, but ultimately decided to vote against the measure.
That left Crusinberry with the deciding vote.
Crusinberry said he had heard some comments that the building will take away from what has been done to improve McFerren Park and he said doesn’t agree with that assertion.
“I feel that it does not take away from it,” he said. “It’s going right back on the footprint of another building. And, as I drive by, it will not change the line of sight of anybody looking across the park. So, for those reasons, I vote yes.”