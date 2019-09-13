Maxey Irving “Max” Page, 82, of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
He was born June 12, 1937, in Barren County, Ky., the son of Buford and Jewel (Wells) Page. He married Esther Teegarden on June 11, 1957, in Cheneyville. She survives.
Funeral services were conducted Sept. 12 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston with Steve Unger officiating. Burial took place at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
