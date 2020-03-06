DANVILLE – Winter is winding down and gardeners everywhere are dreaming of homegrown tomatoes and digging in their garden. Many Illinois residents began planning their 2020 garden after the holidays. They spent hours paging through colorful seed catalogues and ordering new or unusual seeds.
Sometimes, when the seeds arrive, a simple project can seem overwhelming. Questions about potting mixtures, lighting, heat mats and transplanting arise not to mention disease and insect issues. It sounds complicated but does not need to be with some good information from Master Gardeners. Starting seeds at home can be a smart way to stretch your gardening dollar, enjoy better germination rates and have fewer pest issues than immature seedlings would face outdoors.
Vermilion County Master Gardeners Jerry Trosper, Audrey Rowe and Sharon Beninato are all experienced with seed starting. Vegetables, annuals, herbs and perennials, they have tried countless varieties and found their favorites. This program is the perfect opportunity to learn from the experts as they demonstrate seed starting techniques. They will walk you through the process of germination, lighting, moisture, heat, demonstrate thinning, and answer general questions.
The class will be held Tuesday, March 17, 6 p.m. at International Greenhouse Supply (70 East Gate Drive, Danville). There is no charge to attend this presentation; however, we ask that attendees please register to ensure adequate handouts. Register by calling 217.442.8615 or online at the University Of IL Extension website: https://extension.illinois.edu/cfiv/events
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call the Extension Office 217-442-8615. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.