The Vermilion County Master Gardeners have an upcoming program that is sure to interest those who dream of picking their own blueberries, strawberries or peaches but are unsure of where to start. Choosing the best varieties, knowing how and when to fertilize, prune or manage pests can be intimidating. Understanding the basics involved in growing fruit is essential to the process. However, a little bit of planning and research now will help ensure a successful harvest later.
The Master Gardeners have put together a program that should help provide answers to many of these common questions. Growing Fruit Crops in East Central Illinois will provide information on everything from Apples to Paw Paws. The program is open to the public and will be held at the Danville Public Library on Tuesday, February 18 at 6pm.
The class will feature several Master Gardeners who will present information and answer questions on the wide variety of fruit that can be grown in our area. The panel will include, John Bodensteiner, known for his horticulture advice on the popular television show, Mid America Gardener and the WDAN Vermilion County Master Gardener radio show, Walter Deck of Walts Acres in Ridge Farm and 2019 Garden Walk participants, Jerry Trosper and Audrey Rowe. Together, they bring a wealth of knowledge to the program and will discuss their experiences growing popular fruit like apples, pears, plums and peaches as well as smaller fruits like blueberries, raspberries and grapes. Attendees will also appreciate learning how to grow more exotic crops like gooseberries, currants, ground cherries and pawpaws.
While there is no charge to attend, participants are encouraged to register online at the University of Illinois Extension website https://go.illinois.edu/growing-fruit or call the Vermilion County Extension office at
217-442-8615. This will ensure enough handouts and seating for all attendees.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please call the Extension Office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs. This event is not endorsed or affiliated with Danville Public Library.