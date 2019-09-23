MaryAnn (Regan) Longfellow
MaryAnn (Regan) Longfellow, 67, of Leesburg, Fla., formerly of Hoopeston, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born March 6, 1952, the daughter of Paul and Pat Regan, who preceded her in death. Her older brother, Mike passed away in 2013.
She is survived by three sons: Lucas (Denise) Longfellow of Benton, Illinois; Nathan (Ciearra) Longfellow of Orange, Virginia; and, Anthony Lane of Leesburg, Florida. Another brother Tony (Tina) Regan, lives in Charleston, South Carolina, and her sister Kellie (Steve) Sterling, lives in Mineral, Virginia. She had four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is survived by a special cousin, Nora Wise of Cissna Park.
She enjoyed being with all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
MaryAnn was a cheerleader at Hoopeston High School and attended Eastern Illinois University. She worked at many nursing facilities throughout her career.
MaryAnn lived a life of service to others with various jobs in Illinois, South Carolina, and Virginia.
Her hobbies included playing euchre, decorating, and having fun. Like her mother, she was a trained hair stylist with many loyal customers.
There will not be any local services.