Mary Adams
Mary Adams, 59, of Hoopeston, IL and formerly of Morris, IL, passed away August 28, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Born July 26, 1961 in Blue Island, Mary Anne is a daughter of Barbara (nee Long) Stancik of Morris, and the late Richard Stancik. She was raised and educated in Oak Lawn; graduated from Oak Lawn Community High School (1979), and went on to attend Triton College. Mary worked as a police and fire dispatcher, and served Hoopeston, as well as Morris and Aurora throughout the years. She was a member of St. Anthony Church in Hoopeston, and in her free time loved to bake, especially her mother’s cheesecake. In addition, Mary enjoyed playing pool and traveling to Florida.
Survivors include two children: Angela Cooper of Hoopeston and Tom (Ashley) Adams of Morris; grandchildren: Alice Ridenour, Jace Cooper and Elliott Adams; brothers: Jim Stancik of Mokena and Herb (Susan) Stancik of Oak Forest; sisters: Caryn Stancik of Hinsdale, Nancy (Larry) Burgan of Park Forest and Lynn Stancik of Morris; nieces: Kristie Kwiatkowski, Jamie Stancik, Cali Stancik and Chelsy Gleixner, and numerous cousins.
Mary was preceded by her father; grandson, Timothy Ridenour, and sister-in-law, Beverly Stancik.
Green flameless cremation rites have been accorded.
The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street in Morris on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
Family and friends are encouraged to interact on Mary’s memorial page: www.ReevesFH.com/obituary/Mary-Adams
Green flameless cremation and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Morris.