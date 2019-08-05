Martha Jane Meador
Martha Jane Meador, 76, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born December 28, 1942, in Glasgow, KY, the daughter of Delbert W. and Evelyn Meador.
A visitation will be held from 4–8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ 502 E. Main St. Hoopeston, IL, with Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.