Marlene Bailey, 84, of Hoopeston, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home.
Marlene was born on March 23, 1936, in Lincoln, the daughter of William and Mildred (Ridings) Reiners. She married Dale Orlando Bailey on October 4, 1958, in Emden. He preceded her in death on January 22, 1998.
Due to the current health concerns private family services will be held with a celebration of life service at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Floral Hill Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Marlene’s life.