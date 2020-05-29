Marjorie Imogene McKinney Carlson, 90, of Hoopeston, passed away at 8:47 P.M. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
She was born Jan. 5, 1930, the daughter of William and Theda Marie (Bainbridge) Milton. She married Elmer Richard McKinney in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1963. She later married Roy Carlson on Feb. 14, 1967. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2015.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Anderson Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.