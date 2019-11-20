Marjorie Anne Coffman, 81, of Hoopeston, passed away at 9:51 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston.
She was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Milan, Tenn., the daughter of Charlie and Alene (Milam) Stewart. She married David V. Coffman on December 25, 1956 in Corinth, Miss. He preceded her in death on March 29, 2015.
She is survived by one daughter, Debra Foran of Bement, IL; two sons, Mike (Jeri) Coffman of Hartland, WI and Stewart (Chrissy) Coffman of Hoopeston, IL; one brother, Bobby Joe (Brenda) Stewart of Atwood, TN; eight grandchildren, Chelsea (Pete) Sachs, Cameron (Sheila) Coffman, Frankie Foran, Hannah Foran, Haley Foran, Cory Coffman, Christopher Coffman, and Michael Zillgitt; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kate, Pippin, Mira, and Jacob and many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles Stewart; infant brother, Billy Stewart; and one grandson, Casey Coffman.
Anne worked at the cable office in Hoopeston as a secretary until her retirement. She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Medina, TN. She was also a member of the ETA BETA Sorority. Anne loved golfing and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. Friday November 22, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 427 E. Main St. Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 11:00 A.M. Friday at the funeral home, with Rev. Bobby Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Memorials may be made to the Hoopeston Animal Shelter 901 W. Main St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit www.anderson-funeral-home.com to view Anne’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.