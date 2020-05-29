Marilyn J. Bell, 85, of Rossville, passed away at 3:55 a.m. May 28, 2020, at Heritage Health, in Hoopeston.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Mt. Prospect, the daughter of George B. and Elizabeth (Christy) Payne. She married Charles “Ray” Bell on December 23, 1951, in Rossville. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. June 1 at Rossville Cemetery, with Pastor Chris Quick officiating.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Mrs. Bell’s life.