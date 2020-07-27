Marilene A. (Voyles) Romig passed in her home in Williston, Fla., on June 19, 2020 at the age of 93 1/2.
She was the daughter of Anna and Everett Miller. After World War II, she married Charles Herb Voyles and moved to Wellington, where they raised their four children. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Their children are Herb Voyles, Jr, (Nancy) of Wellington. Marsha Lockhart (Bob) of Williston, Fla. Dennis Voyles (Karen) of Cedar Key, Fla. Amy Boyd (Butch) of Williston, Fla. She had 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Charles (Bud) Miller (Ruby), and sister Marge Voyles (Bill).
In 1997, she married Charles Forrie Romig, and moved to Williston, Fla. She was a member of the Wellington United Methodist Church, and AMVETS Auxiliary 444 in Williston, Fla.
A memorial in her honor will be held at the Barry Voyles Memorial Park in Wellington on Aug. 2, from 1-3 p.m. The family requests that Memorials be Made to Haven Hospice of Chiefland, Fla.